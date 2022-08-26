Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,658.00

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $152,159.06 and approximately $31,658.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00804992 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016987 BTC.
About Seigniorage Shares
Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com.
