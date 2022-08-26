Secret 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21,849.00 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Secret has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $42.22 million and approximately $21,849.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00228152 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001529 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00452808 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is scrt.network. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

