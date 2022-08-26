Scotiabank Cuts Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$35.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Desjardins cut their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

Shares of NBLY stock traded down C$0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,704. The firm has a market cap of C$912.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4.15. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1-year low of C$19.05 and a 1-year high of C$40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.29.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

