Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Raised by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 69,070 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,968,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,394. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.