Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Boosted by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,110 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 5.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $52,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after buying an additional 86,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 155,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,458. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.