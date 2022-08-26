Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 1.4% of True North Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. True North Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,356,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,467,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,543 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 743,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 458,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 435,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 394,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FNDA stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $58.17.

