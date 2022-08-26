Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,784 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.95. 5,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,374. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18.

