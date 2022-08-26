Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 57,650 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,650 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 10.7% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $163,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 829,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,577,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 162,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 150,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,165. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average is $72.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

