Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises 1.7% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $26,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.69. 27,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $90.44 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

