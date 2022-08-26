Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,910 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy comprises approximately 2.4% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Cenovus Energy worth $36,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.32. 394,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,936,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.33.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.