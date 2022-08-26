Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.13.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Saputo

In other news, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,269.23. In related news, Director Haig Poutchigian purchased 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,982.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,269.23. Also, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$233,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,776. Insiders sold 50,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,426 over the last 90 days.

Saputo Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at C$33.70 on Friday. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.54. The firm has a market cap of C$14.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.19.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current year.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

