Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the July 31st total of 1,301,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.90. 447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,169. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.39. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $115.37.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

