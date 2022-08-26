Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($88.78) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €74.47 ($75.99) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.04. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($102.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion and a PE ratio of 2.76.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.