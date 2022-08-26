Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($41.63) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

SZG stock opened at €25.70 ($26.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €20.94 ($21.37) and a 1-year high of €48.76 ($49.76). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

