SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SALRF. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered shares of SalMar ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $667.75.

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $69.98 on Friday. SalMar ASA has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

Further Reading

