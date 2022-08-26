SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $640.00.

SALRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Danske upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DNB Markets upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered SalMar ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SALRF opened at $69.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.