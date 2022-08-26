SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $640.00.
SALRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Danske upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DNB Markets upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered SalMar ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
SalMar ASA Stock Performance
Shares of SALRF opened at $69.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $80.00.
About SalMar ASA
SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SalMar ASA (SALRF)
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.