Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce updated its Q3 guidance to $1.20-1.21 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.71-4.73 EPS.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $173.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 322.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.68. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,333,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.