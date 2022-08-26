Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lowered by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 3.3% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $41,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Price Performance

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,998,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,998,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $6.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.59. The company had a trading volume of 212,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

