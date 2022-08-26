SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Price Down 8.6% This Week

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $3.40 million and $21,647.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00771038 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016219 BTC.
SafeMoon Inu Profile
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
Buying and Selling SafeMoon Inu
