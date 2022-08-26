Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Ryman Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYHTY remained flat at $28.35 during trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466. Ryman Healthcare has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24.

Ryman Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3275 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%.

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

