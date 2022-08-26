RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.05

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €39.05 ($39.85) and traded as high as €43.39 ($44.28). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €43.07 ($43.95), with a volume of 1,389,215 shares changing hands.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is €39.05 and its 200-day moving average is €39.10.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
