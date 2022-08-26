Rune (RUNE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $351,450.84

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Rune coin can now be purchased for about $26.00 or 0.00120821 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $351,450.84 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00769214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016361 BTC.
Rune Coin Profile
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Rune Coin Trading
