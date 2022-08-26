Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $700.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PANW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $654.88.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $575.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.61, a P/E/G ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $421.55 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,466 shares of company stock worth $417,451,666 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $883,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $397,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

