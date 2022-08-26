Rover Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 17,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,623% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROVR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $734.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.98. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.09 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rover Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591 in the last three months. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

