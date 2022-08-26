Roundview Capital LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,268,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 123,312 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 37.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,084,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 296,795 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 874,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 142,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $11.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

