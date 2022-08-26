Roundview Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $122.68 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
