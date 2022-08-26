Roundview Capital LLC Invests $490,000 in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Appian by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.60. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $4,398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,323,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,070,432.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $4,398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,323,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,070,432.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $494,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,118.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 146,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,635. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.