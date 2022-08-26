Roth Capital Cuts Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) Price Target to $5.00

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Kalera Public Stock Performance

Shares of Kalera Public stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Kalera Public has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Institutional Trading of Kalera Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new position in Kalera Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,999,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Kalera Public during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kalera Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kalera Public during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Kalera Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kalera Public

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.

