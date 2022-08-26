Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.84-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.72-$0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.32. 105,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after purchasing an additional 379,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after purchasing an additional 214,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,584,000 after purchasing an additional 47,199 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 804,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,776,000 after buying an additional 56,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

