Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Down 93.0% in August

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the July 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROSS. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 152,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 61,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Ross Acquisition Corp II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 262,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,599. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

