Roger E. Kahn Purchases 10,149 Shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 10,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,223.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,579. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 100,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,893. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

