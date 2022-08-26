ROCKI (ROCKI) Hits Market Capitalization of $236,306.72

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded down 28.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, ROCKI has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $236,306.72 and approximately $808,882.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00806594 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017055 BTC.
About ROCKI
ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp.
