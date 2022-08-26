Rock Creek Group LP Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,008 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.08. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $165.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

