Rock Creek Group LP Raises Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Argus cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $438.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $461.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

