Rock Creek Group LP Purchases New Position in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.07% of The Arena Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Arena Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,740,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The Arena Group from $19.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
The Arena Group Stock Up 1.2 %
The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.33). On average, analysts expect that The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The Arena Group Company Profile
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
Featured Stories
