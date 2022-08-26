Rock Creek Group LP Purchases New Position in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.07% of The Arena Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Arena Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,740,000.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The Arena Group from $19.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AREN opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.33). On average, analysts expect that The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

