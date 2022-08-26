Rock Creek Group LP Invests $83,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Exelon by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

