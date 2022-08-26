Rock Creek Group LP Has $47,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 165.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,642,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

S&P Global stock opened at $379.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.56.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

About S&P Global



S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

