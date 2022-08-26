Rock Creek Group LP Has $112,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $79.12 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.