Rock Creek Group LP Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $245.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

