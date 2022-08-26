Rock Creek Group LP Buys 2,196 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 281.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 5.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MetLife by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in MetLife by 3.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

