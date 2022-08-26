Rock Creek Group LP Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 269.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after buying an additional 490,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,327,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.