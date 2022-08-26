Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. 201,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

In other news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. acquired 1,639,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,435,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,679,003.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383,896 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 38.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

