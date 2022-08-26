RH (NYSE:RH) Director Hilary K. Krane Sells 138 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $294.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.40. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $733.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.33.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in RH by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after buying an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in RH by 26.7% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.