Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.14.

Shares of DLR opened at $128.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.