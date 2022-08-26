Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust
In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Digital Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of DLR opened at $128.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $178.22.
Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.
