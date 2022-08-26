Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.4 %

JPM stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.