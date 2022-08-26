Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,780 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,457,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.19.

Oatly Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 3.51 on Friday. Oatly Group AB has a fifty-two week low of 2.75 and a fifty-two week high of 19.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of 4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. The business had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.