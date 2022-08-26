Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Invests $324,000 in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in General American Investors in the first quarter worth $129,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in General American Investors in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General American Investors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GAM opened at $38.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

General American Investors Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

