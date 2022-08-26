Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 546,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 400,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 649,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,201,000 after acquiring an additional 175,227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.