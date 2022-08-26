ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLKGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.55.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 270.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ReWalk Robotics

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 26,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,236.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,380,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,038.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 284,794 shares of company stock worth $285,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

