ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 270.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 26,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,236.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,380,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,038.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 284,794 shares of company stock worth $285,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

