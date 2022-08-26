Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Up 4.7%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 6,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,190,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.72.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $290.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

